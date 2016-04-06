JAKARTA, April 6 Shares of PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk surged as much as 22 percent on Wednesday on hopes that the Indonesian miner would reap profits from selling a stake in Newmont Mining Corp's Indonesian operations to a consortium.

The deal is expected to be announced this week, Indonesian businessman Arifin Panigoro, a key member of the group, told reporters on Tuesday. A unit of Bumi Resources Minerals owns a 24 percent stake in Newmont Nusa Tenggara, which operates the second-biggest copper mine in Indonesia.

Shares of Bumi Resources Minerals hit 62 rupiah on Wednesday, the highest level since October last year. The broader Jakarta stock exchange was up 0.4 percent.

Bumi Resources Minerals is controlled by family-owned conglomerate Bakrie Group. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)