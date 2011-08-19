(Company corrects year-ago H1 net profit to $271 mln, pct change)

JAKARTA Aug 19 Bumi Resources , Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, said on Friday its first half 2011 net profit rose 3 percent, helped by higher coal selling prices.

Bumi's first half net profit was $278.6 million, compared with a restated $271 million in the same period a year earlier. Bumi had said last year its first half 2010 net profit was $134.6 million.

Bumi, which the politically connected Bakrie family and Nathaniel Rothschild control via London-listed Bumi Plc , plans to repay the first $600 million tranche of a $1.9 billion loan to the China Investment Corporation (CIC) in October.

Bumi has increased its forecast for 2011 average coal prices to $90 per tonne, higher than its previous forecast of $77 per tonne, due to stronger demand from India and China. Production is seen at 66 million tonnes this year.

Analysts forecast Bumi's 2011 net profit to rise 56 percent to $484.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine's SmartEstimate.

Shares in Bumi were down 2.7 percent by 0336 GMT after the results, after falling more than 2 percent in the first half of the year to underperform a Jakarta index up around 5 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)