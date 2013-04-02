BRIEF-Euronext says real estate firm Klepierre leaves CAC 40, to be replaced by IT firm Atos
* Euronext says real estate firm Klepierre leaves CAC 40, to be replaced by IT firm Atos
JAKARTA, April 2 Indonesia's Bumi Resources , Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, posted an increase of more than 300 percent in net losses for the fourth quarter on derivatives transactions and higher interest payments.
Net loss was $34.21 million, compared with an $8.3 million net loss in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on published full-year and nine month results.
Bumi, the leading Indonesian miner in the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal, posted 2012 net losses of $666.21 million, compared with a restated net profit of $216.29 million in the previous year.
Its full year derivatives losses were $344.86 million versus a profit of $66.06 million in 2011, according to its financial report.
The Jakarta-based miner's 2012 revenues were $3.8 billion, compared with a $4.0 billion a year earlier.
Bumi, with a market capitalisation of $1.5 billion, is controlled by the Bakrie Group, which joined forces with the Rothschild banking dynasty to list Indonesian coal assets in London via Bumi Plc. (Reporting by Janeman Latul)
* Euronext says real estate firm Klepierre leaves CAC 40, to be replaced by IT firm Atos
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.
WASHINGTON, March 9 A Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system passed through a second congressional panel on Thursday, despite controversy among lawmakers, hospitals and insurers about its unknown costs and impact on coverage.