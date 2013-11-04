LONDON Nov 4 London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc
, which plans to split from its Indonesian co-founders
under a restructuring plan, said on Monday it was on track to
hit its 2013 production target after a 10 percent rise in the
third quarter.
Indonesia-focused Bumi said on Monday it produced 6 million
tonnes of coal in the quarter at its core Berau subsidiary,
taking nine-month production to 17.5 million tonnes and closing
in on a target of 23 million tonnes for the year.
Bumi plans to split with the politically influential Bakrie
family which co-founded the business and has been cutting back
spending to overhaul the company at a time of weak coal prices.
It said production costs came down 6 percent over the 9 months,
as the company has cut fuel consumption and exploration costs.
Spending plans for next year are currently under review. In
2013, capital expenditure will be around $50 million, down from
an original forecast of $70 million, as it spent less on roads,
bridges and support infrastructure.
"While coal prices have moved off their lows, the near term
outlook remains challenging," Chief Executive Nick von
Schirnding said in a statement.
Bumi brought forward its quarterly earnings report to Monday
in order to include the numbers in documents due to be sent out
to investors this week, ahead of a vote to approve the
separation from the Bakrie family. That long-delayed vote is due
to be held in December.