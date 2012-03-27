(Adds details throughout)

LONDON, March 27 Indonesian coal miner Bumi Plc has approved a shake-up of its board that will bring in a new chairman and chief executive after demands from key investors, but will also retain co-founder Nat Rothschild as director.

London-listed Bumi, reporting its first full-year results since the company made its market debut in June, said Indonesian coal entrepreneur Samin Tan, who became a major investor alongside the Bakrie family last year, would become chairman.

Indra Bakrie, the previous chairman, has been appointed to the role of co-chairman, effectively assuming a lesser role. Tan and the Bakrie family together own 29.9 percent of voting rights in Bumi Plc, after Tan helped the politically-connected Bakries pull back from the brink of a debt crisis last year.

Rothschild, who was co-chairman until Monday's shake-up, will stay on the board in a sign of rapprochement with the Indonesian partners who sought to oust him last month.

Bumi posted a maiden operating profit of $280 million, on underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $427 million, broadly in line with market expectations, boosted by realised prices that rose almost a third.

It posted a pretax loss, however, of $115 million.

The miner said production volumes at PT Berau and PT Bumi, its key operating subsidiaries, increased by 9 percent to 85 million tonnes, adding it was on track to deliver 23 million tonnes of production from PT Berau and 75 million tonnes for PT Bumi in 2012. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Kate Kelland)