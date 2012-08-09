* Operating profit $128 mln vs $62 mln
LONDON, Aug 9 Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi
Plc slid into the red in the first half of 2012,
weighed down by rising costs and the impact on production of
heavy rain in Indonesia's Kalimantan province in the first
months of the year.
The miner, co-founded by financier Nat Rothschild, also
warned persistently low thermal coal prices would dent
profitability in the second half, as contracts set with higher
prices run out.
Thermal coal prices have been battered this year, hitting a
two-year low in June. A boom in global coal supply has coincided
with a flood of U.S. exports, as U.S. gas prices at record lows
make gas a cheaper alternative for domestic power generation.
Bumi posted steady prices for the first half - coal from
unit PT Berau was sold at $76.6 per tonne on average, while coal
from part-owned PT Bumi was sold at $88. That compares to $74.6
and $91.3 per tonne last year respectively.
But prices given for the bulk of production over the year
implied a significant drop in the second half.
Bumi said 18 million tonnes of Berau's 2012 production,
forecast at 20 to 22 million, had been priced at $70 per tonne,
while PT Bumi's expected production was priced at $80-$85.
The company was confident prices would rise in the
longer-term, however. "All research indicates that prices cannot
be sustained at this level," Chief Executive Nalin Rathod said,
pointing to chronic power shortages in places like India, a
major consumer of thermal coal, where major outages last month
left hundreds of millions of people without grid power.
"Demand cannot be what it is today and prices cannot be what
they are today," he added.
The miner, one of the world's largest thermal coal
exporters, listed in London over a year ago but its share price
has dragged, hit by boardroom scuffles, worries over debts at
its subsidiaries - and also by its complex structure.
Rathod said efforts to streamline the company, which could
see separately listed Berau and PT Bumi
merge to create a coal arm, were "work in progress". Bumi Plc
owns 85 percent of Berau and 29.2 percent of Bumi Resources.
He added the group could sell non-core assets - including a
stake in base and precious metals miner Bumi Resources Minerals
, held through PT Bumi - to help pay down debt.
"We have to monetise to reduce some of our debts. In this
market it is not easy, but we are working on that," Rathod said.
"BRM is not a coal asset, so if we are calling ourselves a coal
company, we have to see this as non-core."
Bumi, which told the market last month it would be hit by
adverse weather, said its operating profit more than doubled to
$128 million in the first half, but its bottom line was hit. It
posted an underlying loss of $117 million for the six months,
against a $54 million profit a year earlier.
A large part of the drop was caused by rain and flooding in
Kalimantan, which hit production and squeezed margins. Bumi Plc
cut production estimates for Berau to 20-22 million tonnes for
2012, from 23 million, but its 2014 targets remain.
Cost pressures, however, would ease in the second half, it
said, thanks to lower fuel prices and improved production.
Bumi's shares were down 4.5 percent at 353.4 pence at 1132
GMT, underperforming a flat UK mining sector.
