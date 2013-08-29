LONDON Aug 29 Indonesia-focused miner Bumi Plc
posted an underlying loss for the first-half of the
year as a 20 percent drop in thermal coal prices offset
increased production at its key Berau subsidiary and the impact
of easing costs.
Shareholders have been keenly awaiting a restructuring of
the group, whose founders have been at loggerheads virtually
since its creation in 2010. But the troubled group did not set a
date for shareholder vote on the planned separation from
Indonesia's politically connected Bakrie family.
It said, however, that a circular was "at an advanced stage"
and would be sent to shareholders in September.
Bumi said coal output rose 19 percent to 11.5 million
tonnes, putting the company on track to produce 23 million
tonnes for the full year and closer to a "near term" target of
30 million tonnes.
Bumi posted an underlying loss of $45 million for the half
year against a $7 million profit a year ago.