Nov 4 Bumi PLC : * Third quarter production of 6.0 million tonnes, up 10% over Q3 2012 * On track to reach 2013 production target of 23 million tonnes * Production cost of sales down 6% to $38.1/t over 9 months to 30th September

2012 * Near term outlook for coal prices remains challenging * Capex plans for 2014 are currently under review, with anticipated further