LONDON Nov 5 Bumi Plc said on Monday
it had received from co-founder Nat Rothschild details of an
alternative proposal for the group, that would counter a $1.4
billion plan by the influential Bakrie family to dismantle the
coal mining venture.
Bumi said its independent directors and advisers, Rothschild
Group, would consider the proposal from the financier, alongside
the plan on offer from the Bakries. It gave no details of
Rothschild's proposal.
Bumi added its board would not make any recommendations
until an investigation into alleged financial wrongdoing at its
Indonesian operations was "appropriately advanced".
Reuters reported on Friday that Rothschild was in talks with
new Indonesian investors including a contender for the country's
presidency, on a plan to counter the Bakrie offer.