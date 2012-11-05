LONDON Nov 5 Bumi Plc said on Monday it had received from co-founder Nat Rothschild details of an alternative proposal for the group, that would counter a $1.4 billion plan by the influential Bakrie family to dismantle the coal mining venture.

Bumi said its independent directors and advisers, Rothschild Group, would consider the proposal from the financier, alongside the plan on offer from the Bakries. It gave no details of Rothschild's proposal.

Bumi added its board would not make any recommendations until an investigation into alleged financial wrongdoing at its Indonesian operations was "appropriately advanced".

Reuters reported on Friday that Rothschild was in talks with new Indonesian investors including a contender for the country's presidency, on a plan to counter the Bakrie offer.