LONDON Dec 10 Financier Nat Rothschild said on
Monday he had secured the support of 11 investors for his
proposal to keep coal mining venture Bumi alive,
including five of the group's largest independent institutional
shareholders.
Rothschild founded Bumi two years ago with Indonesia's
politically connected Bakrie family, which reversed Indonesian
operating assets into a shell company set up by Rothschild.
The relationship has soured, and, in October, the Bakries
bid $1.4 billion to reacquire operating assets that underpin
Bumi, a move that would dismantle the group.
Rothschild has since proposed an alternative which would see
Bakrie-supporting shareholders bought out, while Bumi would keep
some coal assets, namely majority-owned Berau Coal.
Rothschild said his plan was backed by top Bumi
institutional shareholders Abu Dhabi Investment Council,
Schroders Investment Management Limited, Standard Life
Investments, Taube Hodson Stonex LLP, and Artemis Investment
Management LLP.
He said mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland and Indonesian
investor Hashim Djojohadikusomo were also among the backers.
"In my letter to the board, I attached non-binding letters
of support from these investors, which together with my own
commitment of $75 million represents a total of $342.5 million
to be made available in the form of new equity at Bumi,"
Rothschild said in a statement.
"My understanding is that the thresholds required by the
Bakries to see their proposal succeed cannot now be reached."