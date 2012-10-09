JAKARTA Oct 9 Sampoerna group, one of Indonesia's leading conglomerates, is leading a consortium of local investors that is in talks to buy a 50 percent stake in PT Fajar Bumi Sakti, a coal unit of Bumi Resources, for around $200 million, sources with direct knowledge the matter said on Tuesday.

The move is part of a plan to pay down some of its $3.9 billion debt, which includes $1.5 billion owed to sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp.