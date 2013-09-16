LONDON, Sept 16 Coal mining group Bumi , which plans to split with the Indonesian Bakrie family that co-founded the company, said on Monday that the protracted separation deal should complete by November.

Bumi, created to bring together Indonesian mining assets in a London-listed company, has struggled with feuding shareholders since its creation in 2010 and in February agreed the terms of a split with the Bakrie family.

The separation process has, however, been subject to delays. Investor documents, which the company had said would be sent out in August, will now be sent out in October, the company said, paving the way for the deal to complete by the end of November.

"It (the company) has agreed to modify certain of the conditions to, and timing of, the closing of the Separation in order to facilitate the resolution of certain outstanding items," Bumi said in a statement.