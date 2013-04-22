LONDON, April 22 Shares in coal miner Bumi have been suspended by the UK regulator, after the Indonesia-focused company said an ongoing balance sheet review meant it would not be able to publish 2012 earnings by the end of April.

The miner has twice pushed back its full-year earnings, as it reviews the accounts of unit Berau.

London-listed Bumi has been a battleground for its feuding founders - British financier Nat Rothschild and Indonesia's influential Bakrie family.

A new board has pledged to turn the company around, beginning a split from the Bakrie family and focusing solely on its 85 percent-owned Berau unit.

But it has encountered unexplained items in the Berau accounts, forcing it to push back the publication of results beyond April and putting Bumi in breach of UK listing rules. The shares have been suspended by the listing authorities until it publishes results in May.

"We are taking all necessary steps to create a clean and transparent company with a balance sheet in which investors can have confidence," Nick von Schirnding, chief executive of Bumi, said.

Rothschild, commenting after the statement, called for the resignation of directors on the Bumi board who are also linked to the management of Berau, including Bumi's outgoing chief financial officer Scott Merrillees. Merrillees announced his departure last week from the parent group, but remains chief financial officer of Berau.

"It is simply not credible to suggest that they are somehow victims of this "train wreck" like real minority shareholders who (Nat Rothschild Investments) is trying to represent," he said. "They are hopelessly and blatantly conflicted."