LONDON, April 22 Shares in coal miner Bumi
have been suspended by the UK regulator, after the
Indonesia-focused company said an ongoing balance sheet review
meant it would not be able to publish 2012 earnings by the end
of April.
The miner has twice pushed back its full-year earnings, as
it reviews the accounts of unit Berau.
London-listed Bumi has been a battleground for its feuding
founders - British financier Nat Rothschild and Indonesia's
influential Bakrie family.
A new board has pledged to turn the company around,
beginning a split from the Bakrie family and focusing solely on
its 85 percent-owned Berau unit.
But it has encountered unexplained items in the Berau
accounts, forcing it to push back the publication of results
beyond April and putting Bumi in breach of UK listing rules. The
shares have been suspended by the listing authorities until it
publishes results in May.
"We are taking all necessary steps to create a clean and
transparent company with a balance sheet in which investors can
have confidence," Nick von Schirnding, chief executive of Bumi,
said.
Rothschild, commenting after the statement, called for the
resignation of directors on the Bumi board who are also linked
to the management of Berau, including Bumi's outgoing chief
financial officer Scott Merrillees. Merrillees announced his
departure last week from the parent group, but remains chief
financial officer of Berau.
"It is simply not credible to suggest that they are somehow
victims of this "train wreck" like real minority shareholders
who (Nat Rothschild Investments) is trying to represent," he
said. "They are hopelessly and blatantly conflicted."