* Bumi says expects investor documents to be sent out next week

* Says shareholder vote due in early December

* Split was first proposed in October 2012

* Senior executives have considered other options due to delays - sources

LONDON, Oct 31 Coal mining group Bumi, which plans to split with the Indonesian Bakrie family that co-founded the company, has again delayed the expected date of a vote to approve the separation, which is now due to be held in December.

An early December vote - assuming details are agreed and investor documents are posted next week as the company expects - will be more than a year since the Bakrie family proposed the split and almost 11 months since the parties agreed terms.

Bumi was created in 2010 to bring Indonesian mining assets to London investors, but has struggled with feuding shareholders since its creation: the Bakries' relationship with their co-founder, financier Nat Rothschild, soured within months.

The split, if approved under terms currently on the table, will see the Bakries sell their stake in the London-listed firm to their current partner and outgoing chairman Samin Tan. The Bakries would then buy London-listed Bumi's shares in troubled Jakarta-listed unit PT Bumi.

The Bakries hope the split will end their bruising London adventure, marked by feuds, whistleblower investigations and a crumbling coal price.

Bumi's management, meanwhile, wants a fresh start, with a new name and a company focused on its other main subsidiary, Berau coal.

But while all sides agree on the need for the split, negotiations have been protracted on every detail, from Bumi Plc's new relationship agreement with Samin Tan, to a potential break fee in the event the whole deal collapses, and the escrow arrangements for the cash portion of the deal. That will make up the difference between the value of the PT Bumi stake and their shares in Bumi Plc.

Tan will become the single largest investor in Bumi.

Sources familiar with the matter have said that the constant delays have prompted the company to look at other options - even after it said publicly there was "no Plan B".

Among the options being debated are a straight swap between the Bakries' shares in Bumi Plc and the company's stake in PT Bumi - without a cash element - or even selling the stake in PT Bumi to an alternative buyer. None of these, the sources said, was considered better than the planned split.

Bumi is separately trying to recover cash lost at Berau, after it reached a deal with a former executive to claw back $173 million.