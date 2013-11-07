LONDON Nov 7 Coal miner Bumi Plc,
which plans to split with the Indonesian Bakrie family that
co-founded it, has set a date of Dec. 4 for shareholders to vote
on the separation, a move it says will pave the way for a
long-awaited overhaul.
Bumi's management and its key Indonesian shareholders have
been hammering out the details of a split for months. A December
vote will be over a year since the Bakries proposed a divorce,
and almost 11 months since the parties agreed to broad terms.
Bumi said in a statement late on Thursday that its
independent directors unanimously recommended a vote in favour
of the split, along with a move to rename the group and an
agreement setting out the terms of its relationship with its new
core shareholder.
"The separation is financially attractive and value
accretive," Nick von Schirnding, chief executive officer of
Bumi, said.
"The transaction will allow us to move forward to create a
focused coal producer with a clear strategy for the further
restoration of shareholder value."
Bumi was created in 2010 to bring Indonesian mining assets
to London investors, but has struggled with feuding shareholders
since its creation: the Bakries' relationship with their
co-founder, financier Nat Rothschild, soured within months.
The split, if approved, will see the Bakries sell their
stake in the London-listed firm to their current partner and
outgoing chairman Samin Tan, who will end up with 47.6 percent.
The Bakries will then buy back London-listed Bumi's 29.2
percent stake in troubled Jakarta-listed unit PT Bumi
for $501 million, above the current market price.
The Bakries hope the split will end their bruising London
adventure, marked by boardroom battles, whistleblower
investigations and a crumbling thermal coal price.
Bumi's management, meanwhile, wants a fresh start, with a
new name and a company focused on its other main subsidiary,
Berau coal. Shareholders will also vote next month on
the decision to rename the group Asia Resource Minerals Plc.
Bumi has separately been trying to recover cash lost at
Berau, after it reached a deal with a former executive, Rosan
Roeslani, to claw back $173 million. It said on Thursday that it
had now begun arbitration proceedings, after Roeslani failed to
make an initial payment of $30 million in cash by Sept. 26.