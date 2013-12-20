(Corrects company official's title to director in third
paragraph)
JAKARTA Dec 20 Indonesia's Bumi Resources
postponed a shareholders vote on a proposed $1.3
billion debt-for-equity swap deal with China's sovereign wealth
fund CIC to Jan. 10, a company official said on Friday.
Shares in the Indonesian company, which is Asia's top
thermal coal exporter, dropped as much as 9 percent to 305
rupiah, the lowest since Dec. 16. The broader index was
down nearly 1 percent.
Shareholders were scheduled to vote on the planned deal on
Friday, but there was not enough attendance, said Sri
Dharmayanti, a director at Bumi Resources.
Under the proposed deal, CIC would convert the $1.3 billion
owed to it by Bumi Resources into stakes in the Indonesian
company's assets and associated subsidiaries.
A collapse of the Chinese deal would be disastrous for Bumi
Resources, which has suffered downgrades from ratings agencies
this year and faces bloated debt even as coal prices remain
soft.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha;
Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Supriya Kurane)