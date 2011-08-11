KUALA LUMPUR Aug 11 Malaysian oilfield services
provider Bumi Armada's joint venture company has
signed a seven-year charter with India-based Oil and Natural Gas
Corp for an oilfield support vessel, Bumi Armada said
on Thursday.
The floating, production, storage and off-loading vessel
(FPSO) will be deployed at the D1 field, located 200 km off the
west coast of Mumbai, Bumi Armada added in the statement to the
Kuala Lumpur exchange.
Bumi Armada did not specify the value of the contract, but
said there was an option to extend the contract annually for six
years.
The FPSO is expected to be delivered in the last quarter of
2012, with first oil due at the end of December 2012, the
company added.
The deal was signed by Bumi Armada's company, Forbes Bumi
Armada Offshore Ltd, which is jointly owned by India's Forbes &
Company Ltd .
Bumi Armada is the world's eighth largest FPSO player, and
was listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange last month.
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)