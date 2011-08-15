UPDATE 2-Statoil takes hit as cuts long-term oil price view
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 Malaysian oilfield services provider Bumi Armada said on Monday its joint venture company's charter deal with India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp was valued at $620 million over seven years.
The floating, production, storage and off-loading vessel (FPSO) will be deployed at the D1 field, located 200 km off the west coast of Mumbai, Bumi Armada said in an earlier statement.
Bumi Armada is the world's eighth largest FPSO player, and was listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange last month. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy the retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Loading disruptions at ports in East and South Kalimantan on the Indonesian side of Borneo island are causing a coal supply shortage in one of the world's most important export regions, causing delays as ships wait to take on new cargoes.