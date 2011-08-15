KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 Malaysian oilfield services provider Bumi Armada said on Monday its joint venture company's charter deal with India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp was valued at $620 million over seven years.

The floating, production, storage and off-loading vessel (FPSO) will be deployed at the D1 field, located 200 km off the west coast of Mumbai, Bumi Armada said in an earlier statement.

Bumi Armada is the world's eighth largest FPSO player, and was listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange last month. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)