KUALA LUMPUR Aug 26 Shares in Malaysian oilfield services provider Bumi Armada fell as much as 5.8 percent in early trade on Friday after the company posted a drop in quarterly profits.

Bumi Armada said on Thursday it recorded a second quarter net profit of 60.3 million ringgit ($20.2 million), compared with 73.7 million ringgit a year ago.

The stock was down 5.8 percent at 3.58 ringgit by 0222 GMT.

($1 = 2.988 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing)