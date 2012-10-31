LONDON Oct 31 Coal miner Bumi Plc
said on Wednesday lower prices had hit its Berau division
despite an increase in volumes, but was unable to report numbers
for part-owned Bumi Resources, which has requested an audit of
its third-quarter numbers.
Bumi's major shareholders, including financier Nat
Rothschild and Indonesia's influential Bakrie family, are in the
throes of a complex divorce which could leave the firm without
operating assets. Bumi has also begun a probe into alleged
financial irregularities at Indonesian operations including Bumi
Resources.
It said on Wednesday that probe was continuing.
In the third quarter, Berau, 85 percent owned by Bumi Plc,
saw volumes up 4 percent at 5.5 million tonnes of coal, but
prices dropped 17 percent quarter-on-quarter.
The division targets 21 million tonnes of production this
year.