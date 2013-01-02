JAKARTA Jan 2 Bumi Resources, Indonesia's biggest coal miner, swung to a net loss of $632 million in the nine months to September, it said on Wednesday.

Operating revenue fell 60 percent to $312 million, it said.

The company made a net profit of $176 million in the first nine months of 2011. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Dan Lalor)