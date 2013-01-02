UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA Jan 2 Bumi Resources, Indonesia's biggest coal miner, swung to a net loss of $632 million in the nine months to September, it said on Wednesday.
Operating revenue fell 60 percent to $312 million, it said.
The company made a net profit of $176 million in the first nine months of 2011. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources