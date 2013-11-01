UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Nov 1 Nine months ended September 30, 2013 ($ mln) Net profit -$377.51 vs -$632.5 Note: PT Bumi Resources Tbk is Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter. To read Bumi Resources' full statement on its results, click on (link.reuters.com/gef44v) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources