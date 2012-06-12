June 12 (IFR) - We now think it is time to start to leg out of our long Bund trade. There are now better proxies to take advantage of the flight to quality/safety trade in the form of Gilts and Treasuries.

We also think it attractive to look for a widening trade on 10-year France/Germany as a means of playing for increasing pressure on the creditworthiness of France.

TIME TO LEG OUT OF LONG BUNDS

The eurozone does not seem politically to be in a position to embrace deeper fiscal and political union. Under such a scenario it makes sense to be short Bunds but in the meantime we would favour starting to lower long Bund exposure and leg into proxy plays in the form of long Gilts or Treasuries, which have the advantage of 1) yield pick-ups of 33bps and 27.5bps in the 10-year, and 2) an in-built hedge against Germany choosing to further dilute its creditworthiness.

What is interesting is the way in which credit risk of Germany, UK and US in the CDS market is the inverse of what we are seeing on a cash basis. This suggests that from a risk perspective it also makes sense to look beyond Bunds.

The 5-year CDS of Germany (at 108bps) is higher than that of the UK (at 73bps) and the US (at 45.5bps). It seems likely that safe-haven bond markets are not reflecting risk accurately, either because 1) there is an imbedded optionality attached to the windfall that would be achieved should Germany leave the eurozone, or more likely 2) it's related to differences in liquidity and market depth.

FRENCH SPREAD SHOULD BE WIDER

If deeper integration is going to remain a hurdle for the eurozone then the constant queuing of countries for a first and possibly second or third bailout will increase pressure, especially on France. After all we know that the weak link in the EFSF ratings chain has been France, and increased bailout commitments along with austerity will continue to see its creditworthiness under pressure.

Germany can afford to allow the muddle through scenario to continue, but it's France that will be most affected if there is no move toward "more Europe". We have highlighted that puts on Bunds are attractive in the event of closer fiscal union, but equally on a scenario of muddle through it is OATs that will come under pressure. The current spread of 126bps does not reflect this bailout related risk. (Divyang Shah is a global market strategist for IFR Markets in London. Editing by Julian Baker.)