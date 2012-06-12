June 12 (IFR) - We now think it is time to start to leg out
of our long Bund trade. There are now better proxies to take
advantage of the flight to quality/safety trade in the form of
Gilts and Treasuries.
We also think it attractive to look for a widening trade on
10-year France/Germany as a means of playing for increasing
pressure on the creditworthiness of France.
TIME TO LEG OUT OF LONG BUNDS
The eurozone does not seem politically to be in a position
to embrace deeper fiscal and political union. Under such a
scenario it makes sense to be short Bunds but in the meantime we
would favour starting to lower long Bund exposure and leg into
proxy plays in the form of long Gilts or Treasuries, which have
the advantage of 1) yield pick-ups of 33bps and 27.5bps in the
10-year, and 2) an in-built hedge against Germany choosing to
further dilute its creditworthiness.
What is interesting is the way in which credit risk of
Germany, UK and US in the CDS market is the inverse of what we
are seeing on a cash basis. This suggests that from a risk
perspective it also makes sense to look beyond Bunds.
The 5-year CDS of Germany (at 108bps) is higher than that of
the UK (at 73bps) and the US (at 45.5bps). It seems likely that
safe-haven bond markets are not reflecting risk accurately,
either because 1) there is an imbedded optionality attached to
the windfall that would be achieved should Germany leave the
eurozone, or more likely 2) it's related to differences in
liquidity and market depth.
FRENCH SPREAD SHOULD BE WIDER
If deeper integration is going to remain a hurdle for the
eurozone then the constant queuing of countries for a first and
possibly second or third bailout will increase pressure,
especially on France. After all we know that the weak link in
the EFSF ratings chain has been France, and increased bailout
commitments along with austerity will continue to see its
creditworthiness under pressure.
Germany can afford to allow the muddle through scenario to
continue, but it's France that will be most affected if there is
no move toward "more Europe". We have highlighted that puts on
Bunds are attractive in the event of closer fiscal union, but
equally on a scenario of muddle through it is OATs that will
come under pressure. The current spread of 126bps does not
reflect this bailout related risk.
(Divyang Shah is a global market strategist for IFR Markets in
London. Editing by Julian Baker.)