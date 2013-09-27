FRANKFURT, Sept 27 The Bundesbank has asked
German banks to provide information on how the low interest-rate
environment affects their profitability as part of its broader
supervision.
The Bundesbank confirmed a report in German financial daily
Boersen-Zeitung on Friday, saying it had sent out a request in
September, asking banks to supply data and forecasts by the end
of the month on the impact of low interest rates and a potential
sudden increase of rates on their profitability.
The banks were also asked to provide estimates for their
maturity transformation.
The German Banking Industry Committee, which represents
public-sector, cooperative and private-sector lenders, has asked
for an extension of the deadline until the end of October.
In June, the Bank of England ordered an investigation into
the vulnerability of Britain's financial institutions and
borrowers to higher interest rates when central banks around the
world start to wean their economies off massive stimulus.
The British central bank's Financial Policy Committee (FPC)
concluded that a moderate rise in long-term interest rates did
not pose an immediate threat to major banks and insurance
companies and so far "had not led to dislocations in market
functioning or significant impact on financial institutions."
