FRANKFURT Oct 25 Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger on Friday warned German banks participating in the European Central Bank's health checks of the extra work this will involve.

Earlier this week, the ECB announced details for how it plans to scrutinise the euro zone's 128 largest banks - 24 of which are German banks - before it takes over as the currency bloc's banking supervisor late next year.

"For German institutions, the three-pillar comprehensive assessment will entail a considerable additional workload," Lautenschlaeger told reporters, pointing to "extensive data retrieval".

"The documentation - not only on payment arrears, loan loss provisions, probabilities of default and collateral valuation - has to be up-to-date and flawless," she said.

The ECB will take a snapshot of loans and other assets, including holdings of government debt, from the banks' balance sheets at the end of this year and assess their riskiness.

First, risk portfolios will be selected, then the asset quality review will take place, followed by a stress test run in cooperation with the European Banking Authority (EBA), which will check how banks react to certain shock scenarios.

In Germany, supervisors will check "whether German banks' risk-oriented portfolio selection contains adequate provisioning for shipping loans, commercial real estate loans for certain regions and countries, certain commercial loans and securitisations," Lautenschlaeger said, adding that assets that banks valued using their own models were also on the list.

Only 11 of the 24 participating German banks have already run through the EBA's stress tests in previous years.

The ECB has said it will issue a "single, comprehensive disclosure" on its balance sheet assessment and stress tests before it takes over the reins of the so-called Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) in November 2014.

"A strict ...supervisory assessment will take the wind out of the sails of those who would have you believe that all banks' balance sheets are distressed," Lautenschlaeger said. (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Hugh Lawson)