* ECB to publish list of banks it will supervise directly

* More resources deployed to keep health checks on schedule

* Checks needs to be strict to restore banks' credibility

* But checks' credibility does not depend on banks failing

By Eva Taylor and Andreas Framke

FRANKFURT, June 20 Euro zone banks will be told sooner than expected whether they will fall under the direct supervision of the European Central Bank, a Bundesbank board member said, noting that an unprecedented review of the bloc's banks was on schedule.

The ECB drew up a temporary list of 128 banks last year and aimed to publish the final draw by Sept. 4, but Andreas Dombret, who has been in charge since May of banking supervision on the Bundesbank top board, said minds had already been made up.

"The decision, which banks will be supervised directly by the ECB and which will stay under the watch of national supervisors has already been taken by the decision-making bodies and banks will be notified before long," Dombret said.

Dombret also sits on the supervisory board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) that was set up under the auspices of the ECB as part of a broader push for closer integration in Europe to avert a repeat of the financial crisis.

He did not say whether the list would be shorter or longer nor which banks might no longer be included.

Before the ECB starts supervising euro zone lenders from November, it is putting the bloc's largest banks through a thorough balance sheet review to ensure banks have sufficient capital, even to withstand possible economic shocks.

RESTORING CREDIBILITY

Dombret, who was head of Bank of America's operations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland before he joined the Bundesbank board in May 2010, said the backward-looking asset quality review and the forward-looking stress tests were on schedule.

"The deployment of staff has been increased once more on all fronts to meet the timetable and ensure quality," he said. Out of thousands that are working on the comprehensive assessment, about 230 are from German supervisors Bundesbank and Bafin.

It was important that the balance sheet review was strict, Dombret said, "because otherwise it will miss its point, to restore European banks' credibility".

Unlike the head of the new supervisory body, Dombret said banks did not necessarily have to fail to make the test credible.

"The credibility of the test does not depend on the number of banks that fail (it)," Dombret said.

Germany, he said, was well prepared should a bank fail but all euro zone countries should have national backstops in place by the time the results are released in October, he said.

Until then, some parameters still need to be agreed on for the test that checks how banks hold up under shock scenarios, which is about to start and builds on the earlier review of banks' assets that is in its final stages now.

Dombret referred to a "few peculiarities" but said that broad scenarios had been set for the stress tests.

Special cases, such as Franco-Belgian bank Dexia which will not have to prove it can withstand a financial crisis in the stress test, should be kept to a minimum, Dombret said.

"There should be as few special cases as possible," he said. (Editing by Louise Ireland)