* Investors are aware of potential for correction
* Concerned about shadow banks, high frequency trading
* Banks can withstand stress tests
FRANKFURT, Nov 17 No asset price bubble is
building for the time being and investors are aware that current
low interest rates are an exceptional situation that will not
last, Bundesbank board member Joachim Nagel told a German
newspaper.
Record low interest rates -- the European Central Bank cut
its main refinancing rate by a quarter-point to 0.25 percent
this month -- are a big challenge for market participants,
driving many to seek alternative investments, Nagel told Euro am
Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday.
Global stock markets have hit record highs helped by low
interest rates, even as economies continue to stutter, and real
estate prices in many markets have climbed as investors seek
protection against the threat of future inflation.
"I don't see a bubble forming but every investor must be
aware of the potential for a correction, especially when
volatility returns to the markets," said Nagel, who is in charge
of markets at the German central bank.
Nagel has previously addressed concerns about a bubble
forming in Germany's property market, telling a German newspaper
in September that while prices have risen substantially in some
urban areas, they did not pose a risk to financial stability.
Central banks need to give the clear signal to capital
markets participants that they should not assume the current
situation will be sustained, Nagel said.
Nagel declined to comment on this month's credit easing by
the ECB but said that the Bundesbank has pointed out that the
ample liquidity currently in the market is not without risks for
financial stability.
He also said he had concerns about financial market
regulation, particularly that some risks had migrated off banks'
balance sheets and onto those of non-bank financial institutions
known as shadow banks, to escape tight banking rules.
High-frequency trading was a further area of concern, he said.
Asked if bank stress tests planned for next year could push
lenders into financial straits and thus prompt renewed
intensification of the financial crisis, Nagel said: "Of course,
there is speculation about that but I think they can withstand
them.
"The stress test is a chance for banks to show that they are
well prepared for future crises and that they have used their
time wisely," he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Keiron Henderson)