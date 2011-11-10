FRANKFURT Nov 10 Monetary financing is not an option to solve the euro zone debt crisis because it would lead to a substantial loss of trust in the single European currency, the vice president of the German Bundesbank, Sabine Lautenschlaeger, said on Thursday.

Lautenschlaeger also said there were currently no indications of a credit squeeze in Germany -- something political leaders and regulators are concerned may happen as a result of higher capital requirements for European banks.

"There are no signs of a credit crunch currently. I underline: currently," Lautenschlaeger said.

(Reporting By Andreas Framke and Alexander Huebner)