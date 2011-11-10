FRANKFURT Nov 10 Monetary financing is
not an option to solve the euro zone debt crisis because it
would lead to a substantial loss of trust in the single European
currency, the vice president of the German Bundesbank, Sabine
Lautenschlaeger, said on Thursday.
Lautenschlaeger also said there were currently no
indications of a credit squeeze in Germany -- something
political leaders and regulators are concerned may happen as a
result of higher capital requirements for European banks.
"There are no signs of a credit crunch currently. I
underline: currently," Lautenschlaeger said.
