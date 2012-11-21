FRANKFURT Nov 21 A member of the German
Bundesbank's board urged the United States on Wednesday to
implement the international agreement on bank capital known as
Basel III on time or else risk causing renewed stress on
financial markets.
U.S. banking regulators said earlier this month they did not
expect the Basel III rules, designed to make the global banking
system more resilient in the aftermath of the financial crisis,
to take effect on Jan. 1.
Andreas Dombret, in charge of financial stability on the
board of Germany's central bank, said the higher capital
requirements under Basel III reduced the probability of bank
failures and therefore the associated risks to taxpayers.
"I call on my colleagues in the U.S. not to unexpectedly
question the whole framework in the 11th hour - after taking
part in its negotiation during the entire process," Dombret said
in a speech at the Euro Finance Week conference.
"Every country must absolutely avoid seeking advantages by
watering down, or by reluctantly implementing agreed reforms.
Such a policy would only lead to new tensions in the financial
markets during a time of anyhow increased stress. We simply
cannot afford going down this route," he added.
Implementation of the last set of Basel rules - Basel II -
was plagued by delays, especially in the United States, and some
observers have worried that the new rules could face the same
obstacles.
Dombret also pointed to conflicting incentives set by
different regulatory frameworks, such as for example by Basel
III and Solvency II - the new risk-capital rules for Europe's
insurance sector.
Dombret, who has worked at Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan,
Rothschild and Bank of America, also said he did not believe
that the separating of deposit-taking and lending from capital
market transactions would prevent another banking crisis.
"Only the credible threat that even systemically important
financial institutions may exit the market, and that this can be
executed in an orderly fashion, will restore trust in the rules
of the game," Dombret said.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)