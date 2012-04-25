FRANKFURT, April 25 Banks should not rely on the European Central Bank providing unlimited liquidity as an alternative to adjusting their business practices as the policy will be removed before it creates risks to financial stability, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Wednesday.

Dombret said central banks becoming a regular source of funds for banks, instead of them relying on each other for loans, "threatens to replace or displace private investors."

"This may give rise to new financial instability if, as a result of the measures, banks and investors behave carelessly or embark on un-sustainable business models, for instance, due to substantial carry trades." Dombret said in the text of a speech to be given in Berlin.

He said that banks have to understand that the emergency measures will be removed before they start to slow down banks making their business more sustainable.

"Central banks cannot tolerate that their well-intentioned emergency measures result in a delay in necessary adjustments in the financial sector or protracted consolidation and reform efforts among governments," Dombret said.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)