By Martin Santa and Eva Kuehnen
BRATISLAVA/FRANKFURT, Dec 7 A European Central
Bank policymaker said on Friday the bank had had a "very
serious" debate about cutting interest rates this week and that
a cut was possible next year if the euro zone economy does not
pick up.
The German and Austrian central banks separately suggested
such a pick up is unlikely, forecasting scant growth in their
economies in 2013.
The ECB kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, but
Governing Council members held "a wide discussion" about cutting
interest rates from their current record low of 0.75 percent.
Jozef Makuch, one of the Council members, used the term
"very serious" on Friday to describe the debate.
"If the situation does not improve, and there is relatively
a small chance there will be a significant improvement, it is
possible to expect a move in interest rates next year," said
Makuch, who is also the governor of Slovakia's central bank.
The latest growth forecasts paint a gloomy picture.
The Bundesbank expects Germany's economy to grow just 0.4
percent next year, down from a June forecast of 1.6 percent. The
new projection is marked by "a high degree of uncertainty", it
added, and "the balance of risks is on the downside".
Austria's central bank cut its 2013 growth forecast for the
country's export-dependent economy to 0.5 percent from the 1.7
percent it had expected in June, due to the global downturn,
weak investment and sluggish consumer spending.
The downward revisions come a day after the ECB lowered its
forecasts for next year, pointing to weaker growth prospects for
the bloc's core countries such as Germany, France and the
Netherlands.
"Given the difficult economic situation in some euro-area
countries and widespread uncertainty, economic growth will be
lower than previously assumed," the Bundesbank said.
"The cyclical outlook for the German economy has dimmed.
Enterprises are cutting back their investment and hiring fewer
new staff," the German central bank added.
Germany has been a key growth driver of the euro zone, now
in its second recession since 2009, but the country's resilience
to the crisis is wearing thin and the central bank's new
projections reflect this.
Germany could even enter a recession -- defined as two
consecutive quarters of negative growth -- the Bundesbank said:
"There are even indications that economic activity may fall in
the final quarter of 2012 and the first quarter of 2013."
The euro, which had dropped earlier in the day against the
dollar after the growth forecasts were published, extended its
fall after Makuch's comments.
Economists expect the German economy to contract in the
fourth quarter but to improve as soon as in the first quarter.
"The Bundesbank is quite negative about next year," said ABN
Amro economist Aline Schuiling. "What we are currently seeing is
more and more evidence that the global industrial cycle is
bottoming out."
INDUSTRY SUFFERS
Industrial orders and output have dropped in recent months,
with exports falling at their fastest pace since late last year.
German industrial production fell by a much
steeper-than-expected 2.6 percent in October, weighed down by
weaker output in the construction sector and in investment
goods, Economy Ministry data showed on Friday.
Auto industry association VDA said on Tuesday German new car
sales could fall to the second-lowest level in more than two
decades next year, as demand is hit by the euro zone crisis.
But some German economic data over recent weeks has been
encouraging, with business morale rising for the first time in
seven months and unemployment growing less than expected.
In Berlin, the German government was cautiously optimistic
the economy will continue to grow.
"We have no doubt that we are still growing," Chancellor
Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters. "There
are many indicators and they don't all point to a recession. The
government is cautiously optimistic that we'll keep growing."
The Bundesbank said the slowing of the global economy, as
well as recessions in other euro zone countries, were dragging
on the German economy. But "the Bundesbank does not see a
protracted slowdown but instead anticipates a return to growth
path soon", it added, forecasting 2014 growth of 1.9 percent.
Austria's central bank forecast its economy would grow by
1.7 percent in 2014.
Austrian central bank chief Ewald Nowotny said his bank
assumed the euro zone economy would reach its nadir in the
fourth quarter, but past experience had shown expectations were
not always met on time. "I hope this is not the case but I
cannot rule it out," Nowotny said.