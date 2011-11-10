FRANKFURT Nov 10 German banks are more resilient than they were two years ago but writedowns on Greek sovereign debt, higher funding costs and a worsening economic outlook may challenge them, the Bundesbank said in its annual financial stability report on Thursday.

"The risks to the German financial system grew perceptibly," the Bundesbank said, pointing to Europe's worsening sovereign debt crisis, which has now shifted its focus on Italy, where borrowing costs have moved into a danger zone with 10-year yields above 7 percent levels.

German banks "had become more resilient over the past two years", but there were "clouds on the horizon".

"This could test the resilience of the German financial system," the Bundesbank said. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; editing by Anna Willard)