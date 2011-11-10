* Risks to German banks have grown due to debt crisis

* Further writedowns may be needed on Greek debt (Adds quotes, background)

FRANKFURT Nov 10 Writedowns on Greek sovereign debt, higher funding costs and a worsening economic outlook could challenge German banks although they have become more resilient to such problems, the Bundesbank said in its annual financial stability report on Thursday.

Germany's central bank said "risks to the German financial system grew perceptibly" this year, particularly from Europe's worsening sovereign debt crisis, the focus of which has now shifted to Italy, where bond yields have risen above 7 percent.

Such levels led Portugal and Ireland to ask for help from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, although a rescue for Rome would be on a different scale and Europe's bailout fund is widely considered inadequate for the task.

The Bundesbank said German banks had "become more resilient over the past two years", with risk provisioning at major institutions falling to 636 million euros in the second quarter -- the lowest in three years -- while capital levels rose.

But there were "clouds on the horizon" including "the haircut on some claims against the Greek state, higher funding costs and the deterioration in the economic outlook".

"This could test the resilience of the German financial system," the Bundesbank said.

GROWING RISK

Risks for German banks from their lending exposure to Greece, Portugal and Ireland were "overall manageable", Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said, but their exposure to debtors in Italy and Spain was much larger in volume terms.

"German banks will probably have to make additional writedowns on Greek government bonds," the Bundesbank said. "Moreover, their earnings prospects are gradually being squeezed by recent market developments and the muted economic outlook."

The Bundesbank also said the international financial system had not yet fully dealt with exposures to commercial real estate in countries which had previously experienced a property boom, pointing to "renewed pressure".

"It is important that banks pursue balance sheet cleansing rigorously," it said.

In addition, the central bank said "some German banks are likely to see their capital requirements increase" amid plans to recapitalise European banks to restore confidence and avert a credit squeeze.

The debt crisis needed to be tackled at the core, the Bundesbank said, calling for debt-strained euro zone members to implement budget consolidation measures and saying that central bank actions could not solve their problems.

"By providing financial assistance, other countries can only buy time to allow the country in question to initiate and carry out the necessary corrections," it added.

"Monetary policy cannot ... shield the banking system from the effects of misguided fiscal policy."

The European Central Bank is under growing pressure from world leaders to do more to address the crisis.

However, a proposal examined by the ECB to use national gold and currency reserves or IMF special drawing rights to boost the euro zone's bailout fund was fiercely rejected by the Bundesbank at last week's G20 summit. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Catherine Evans)