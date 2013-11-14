FRANKFURT Nov 14 The Bundesbank is increasingly
concerned that the low interest rate environment is fuelling
risks for the German financial sector and it stands by to act if
needed, it said on Thursday.
Germany's central bank said in its annual financial
stability review that a closer integration of the European
banking system would help shield governments from having to foot
the bill for banks' troubles in future, but this was no excuse
to fall behind on necessary reforms.
"The debt crisis is not yet over," said Bundesbank Vice
President Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who is also in charge of
banking supervision on the board.
Her fellow board member Andreas Dombret said the
low-interest-rate environment was placing a growing strain on
the German financial system.
"The experience of other countries has shown that a
prolonged period of low interest rates can result in price
bubbles," he said.
Housing prices, especially in German cities, have risen
significantly over the past few years and the Bundesbank said it
expected a further price increase of around 9 percent in these
areas this year.
Still, this development did not pose a "serious risk" to
financial stability, the Bundesbank said, but it would keep a
close eye on the sector.
"One thing is certain: as soon as we see a risk to financial
stability, we will act," Dombret said.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor)