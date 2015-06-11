FRANKFURT, June 11 The risk of Greece becoming insolvent is rising by the day as time runs out for Athens to strike a deal with its international backers, the president of Germany's Bundesbank said on Thursday.

"There is a strong determination to help Greece," Jens Weidmann said in a speech delivered in London. "But time is running out, and the risk of insolvency is increasing by the day."

"The contagion effects of such a scenario are certainly better contained than they were in the past, though they should not be underestimated," said Weidmann, who also sits on the European Central Bank's decision-making Governing Council.

He said the recent rise in bond yields could largely be explained by a correction to market prices. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; editing by John O'Donnell)