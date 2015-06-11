* Weidmann says time is running out for Greek deal
* Says contagion risks "should not be underestimated"
* Sees rise in yield as normalisation after QE-fuelled move
FRANKFURT, June 11 The risk of Greece becoming
insolvent is rising by the day as time runs out for Athens to
strike a deal with its international backers, the president of
Germany's Bundesbank said on Thursday.
Talks between Greece and its creditors have been deadlocked
over Athens' rejection of demands for cuts in pensions and
unpopular labour market reforms as conditions for releasing
frozen bailout funds.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Greek bonds
deeper into junk status late on Wednesday, questioning whether
Athens can pay its debts.
"There is a strong determination to help Greece," Jens
Weidmann said in a speech delivered in London. "But time is
running out, and the risk of insolvency is increasing by the
day."
A Greek exit would call into question the euro membership of
other indebted countries such as Italy and Spain, but Weidmann
argued it was Greece itself that would stand to lose most from
leaving the bloc.
"The contagion effects of such a scenario are certainly
better contained than they were in the past, though they should
not be underestimated," said Weidmann, who also sits on the
European Central Bank's decision-making Governing Council.
"But the main losers in that scenario would be Greece and
the Greek people."
"BUND TANTRUM"
Weidmann described the recent, sharp rise in bond yields,
led by German Bunds, as a "re-normalisation" after the ECB's
sovereign bond purchase programme, known as quantitative easing,
had caused yields to fall to excessively low levels.
He added that, while the market was worried about a "Bund
tantrum", current levels of bond market volatility were not
exceptionally high.
"In my opinion, the most recent rise in yields can be
largely explained as a correction of a market overshooting - a
kind of re-normalisation," Weidmann said.
A long-standing opponent of the ECB's QE programme, Weidmann
warned about its side effects, such as making the central bank
the governments' largest creditor, thereby easing pressure on
them to carry out needed economic reforms.
"I see risks and unintended side-effects that might outweigh
the benefits in terms of an accelerated normalisation of
inflation," Weidmann said.
