FRANKFURT May 21 German banks borrowed less money from the Bundesbank as part of the European Central Bank's liquidity operations in April than ever before during the 13-year history of the euro, Bundesbank data showed on Tuesday.

The Bundesbank's balance sheet, published in its May monthly report, showed that German banks took 14.8 billion euros ($19.03 billion) from the central bank in April, less than the previous record low of 21.3 billion euros in October 2011.

The ECB and the 17 national central banks forming the Eurosystem had lent banks roughly 900 billion euros at the same time, showing that German banks used the facilities very sparingly when compared to the size of its economy - it accounts for about 28 percent of the bloc's output.

Banks in the bloc's largest economy are, however, increasingly staying away from central bank funds as they can finance themselves cheaper on the market.

After the ECB started giving banks all the cash they want at the refinancing operations at the onset of the financial crisis in 2008, market interest rates have fallen below the policy rates.

Currently, overnight interest rates are at 0.069 percent, compared to 0.5 percent for ECB funds in regular refinancing operations.

However, many banks in peripheral Europe are shut out of interbank markets and rely on the central bank for refinancing funds. Italian and Spanish banks together took more than half a trillion euros in loans from their central banks in March. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)