FRANKFURT Nov 15 Regulators need to make sure that the new set of financial rules called Basel III do not drive high-risk credit activities into less regulated areas, Andreas Dombret, board member at the German Bundesbank said on Tuesday.

Dombret said Basel III would make banks more resilient for future challenges

"Unfortunately, over the last months, some market participants have raised fears that Basel III might hamper economic recovery or would damage national interests. Yet this is not the case," Dombret said in the text for a speech.

The new rules would improve banks' resilience and thereby made other financial crisis less likely to happened, he added.

There is concern that higher capital and liquidity standards for mainstream banks will create incentives to push activities to the shadow banking sector.

Dombret said stricter rules needed to be applied to this sector as well.

"Undoubtedly, we have to act fast, as the stricter rules imposed on banks via Basel III and the rules for systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs) clearly pose the risk of activities being shifted to less regulated areas," he said.

"We must not allow risky behaviour previously taken on by banks to be pushed into the dark," he added.

Dombret welcomed recent decisions by the Group of 20 in Cannes, saying it "was another decisive step towards a more resilient international financial system", but there was still a long way to go to make the commitments work in the individual countries. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)