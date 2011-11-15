FRANKFURT Nov 15 Regulators need to make
sure that the new set of financial rules called Basel III do
not drive high-risk credit activities into less regulated areas,
Andreas Dombret, board member at the German Bundesbank said on
Tuesday.
Dombret said Basel III would make banks more resilient for
future challenges
"Unfortunately, over the last months, some market
participants have raised fears that Basel III might hamper
economic recovery or would damage national interests. Yet this
is not the case," Dombret said in the text for a speech.
The new rules would improve banks' resilience and thereby
made other financial crisis less likely to happened, he added.
There is concern that higher capital and liquidity standards
for mainstream banks will create incentives to push activities
to the shadow banking sector.
Dombret said stricter rules needed to be applied to this
sector as well.
"Undoubtedly, we have to act fast, as the stricter rules
imposed on banks via Basel III and the rules for systemically
important financial institutions (SIFIs) clearly pose the risk
of activities being shifted to less regulated areas," he said.
"We must not allow risky behaviour previously taken on by
banks to be pushed into the dark," he added.
Dombret welcomed recent decisions by the Group of 20 in
Cannes, saying it "was another decisive step towards a more
resilient international financial system", but there was still a
long way to go to make the commitments work in the individual
countries.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)