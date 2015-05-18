FRANKFURT May 18 Greece's government should
stick to earlier commitments and present reform proposals to
help avoid the country becoming insolvent, Germany's central
bank warned on Monday.
In its monthly report, written by economists and officials
at the bank, the Bundesbank used unusually frank language to
describe what it called the "worrying" situation in Greece.
"The current Greek government is obliged to make appropriate
proposals, to implement those agreements that have been reached
and thereby do their part to avoid the insolvency of the state,
with strong repercussions for Greece," officials wrote in the
report.
"A sustainable solution is not possible without substantial
reform in Greece," the report said. "Financial help should be
linked to the relevant preconditions," it added.
Looking at the German economy, the Bundesbank predicted
further expansion in the coming months.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Maria Sheahan)