FRANKFURT Nov 16 A German central banker
raised doubts on Wednesday about the feasibility of creating
special vehicles to attract investors to reinforce the euro
zone's rescue fund, a suggestion EU officials drafted for the
bloc's leaders last month.
Euro zone countries want to increase the lending capacity of
the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) by December,
combining bond insurance with investment vehicles.
Rudolf Boehmler, a Bundesbank board member, told an audience
at Euro Finance Week that creating investment vehicles was the
"more problematic" part of such a options.
"It is ... a model that strikingly resembles the financial
products that led to the financial crisis in 2007. I don't know
whether it is so clever to use such instruments now to
extinguish the fire," Boehmler said.
Boehmler said investors' interest seemed to be limited so
far as they were waiting to get more clarity on how the new
governments in Italy and Greece would perform.
The appointments of new political leaders -- Mario Monti in
Italy and Lucas Papademos in Greece -- were "light at the end of
the tunnel", Boehmler said, adding that these decisions could
potentially "restore confidence in the markets".
Wealthy emerging economies such as China or Brazil have held
back from pursuing any suggestion of investing via the rescue
fund citing lack of clarity.
An official at the EFSF said last week that political turmoil
in Italy and Greece was complicating its efforts.
Boehmler said the crisis could only be solved if European
politicians agreed on a coherent solution -- either under the
current European framework or with a closer fiscal integration,
which would not necessarily call for common euro zone bonds.
It was up to politicians to make this decision, but it
needed to be taken soon, Boehmler said.
"It will be difficult, from the point of view of the
Bundesbank, to get a grip on the euro zone debt crisis as long
as governments don't make a clear decision about the future of
the currency union," Boehmler said.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)