BERLIN Nov 2 The Bundesbank sees risks for
German lenders ahead of a European Central Bank audit, citing
banks' shipping exposures and commercial properties, according
to magazine Wirtschaftswoche.
A prolonged shipping downturn continues to weigh on those
German banks lending to the industry, the weekly magazine
reported on Saturday, citing Bundesbank board member Andreas
Dombret.
"The large banks have reduced their portfolio of shipping
credits by 10 percent since the middle of last year, but I
expect there will be further value adjustments," Dombret was
quoted as saying.
"A recovery of the shipping industry before 2015 is not
realistic," he added.
Germany's BaFin financial regulator and banks are gearing up
for the ECB's audit that will affect over 100 lenders across
Europe's single-currency area. The Frankfurt-based ECB is due to
assume oversight of euro zone lenders in November 2014.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)