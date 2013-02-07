BRIEF-Halk REIT announces dividends for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay 0.0037974 lira ($0.0010) net and gross cash dividend per share for FY 2016
FRANKFURT Feb 7 Europe's single banking supervisor should be able to stop the build-up of excess risks in the banking sector stemming from specific economic sectors or sovereign debt, Bundesbank deputy chief Sabine Lautenschlaeger said.
Protecting banks from being affected by weak public finances requires not only good supervision but also regulation which prevents banks from taking on excessive risk through state financing, Lautenschlaeger said.
"Such regulation should, for instance, include upper limits for lending to governments. It should also encompass appropriate capital backing for government bonds," she told a financial conference in Frankfurt.
The European Central Bank is setting up a banking supervisor that is due to become operational in 2014. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
* Proposes to pay 0.0037974 lira ($0.0010) net and gross cash dividend per share for FY 2016
MILAN, March 10 The editor of Italy's biggest-selling financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore and two former top managers are being investigated by Milan prosecutors for allegedly issuing false corporate statements, a judicial source said on Friday.
* Toscafund Asset Management held 4.53 percent of the Genoa-based bank as of March 3, down from 5.12 percent as of Feb. 18 - regulatory filing