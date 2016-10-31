Physical gold demand slides to 7-year low in 2016 -GFMS

* Physical gold demand slides 20 pct to 3,349 T in 2016 * Gold market surplus biggest this century * GFMS forecasts gold at $1,259/oz in 2017 By Jan Harvey LONDON, Jan 26 Physical gold demand fell 20 percent last year to its lowest since 2009, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said in a report on Thursday, as a rebound in prices after three straight years of losses blunted appetite for the metal. Buying of jewellery, coins and bars, plus official sector and indu