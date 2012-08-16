BRIEF-Terex says intention to sell up to 9.5% of total shares outstanding of KoneCranes Plc
* Terex corp says intention to sell up to 9.5% of total shares outstanding of konecranes plc, corresponding to up to 7.45 million class a konecranes shares
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Grains trader Bunge Ltd has been exporting small quantities of Brazilian corn to the United States this year and could export larger amounts should the damage to the U.S. crop from drought continue to worsen, vice-president of agribusiness and logistics, Murilo Braz Sant'anna, said on Thursday.
Brazil has just finished harvesting a record corn crop this year at 72.78 million tonnes.
* Terex corp says intention to sell up to 9.5% of total shares outstanding of konecranes plc, corresponding to up to 7.45 million class a konecranes shares
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC urged the board of furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.
* State Street Corporation reports 16.6 percent passive stake in Lockheed Martin Corp, as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lGXQc2) Further company coverage: