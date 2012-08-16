* Bunge made small Brazilian corn shipments to Gulf Coast buyers

* Company does not see as long-term strategy

* Brazil just finished harvesting record corn crop

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 Grains trader Bunge Ltd has been exporting small quantities of Brazilian corn to the United States this year and could export more if damage to the U.S. crop from drought worsens, vice-president of agribusiness and logistics, Murilo Braz Sant'anna, said on Thursday.

But the executive said he doesn't expect the current difference between a booming Brazilian crop and the shortfall from drought in the United States will lead to a permanent reordering of the global grain trade, as some analysts have suggested.

"We do not see this as a future strategy: what Brazil exported to the United States was much more symbolic" than a major shift in global corn export flows, Sant'anna said.

Brazil has just finished harvesting a record crop this year of 72.78 million tonnes of corn, a key ingredient in animal feeds, tortillas and cooking oil.

Bunge's shipments to the United States, the biggest producer and exporter of corn, were delivered to buyers in the U.S. Gulf region, Sant'anna said. He gave no further details on the deals while speaking at an event by the BM&FBovespa exchange in Sao Paulo.

Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade corn futures prices have risen 45 percent since June, when it became increasingly apparent that dry, hot weather over the U.S. grain belt would take a bite out of yields.

Since then the drought has been unrelenting, becoming the worst in more than half a decade.

The International Grains Council (IGC) forecast the U.S. corn crop at 300 million tonnes, significantly short of a previous projection of 350 million and now even worse than last year's 314 million.

Global stocks of the grain at the end of the season should fall to a six year low of 115 million tonnes.