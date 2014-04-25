BARCARENA, Brazil, April 25 Poor soy crushing
margins in China that have led the Asian importer to default on
soy purchases are short-term and should improve in two to three
months, Bunge Ltd Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder
said.
He spoke at a dinner in northern Brazil on Thursday, the
night before the inauguration of Bunge's 700 million reais ($314
million) terminal in Barcarena in Para state.
Raul Padilla, who will take charge of Bunge's Brazilian
operations next week, said China had not canceled any Brazilian
soybean purchases from the company. Padilla replaces Pedro
Parente.
($1 = 2.2277 reais)
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)