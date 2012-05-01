PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 14
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 1 DuPont bought out Bunge Ltd's stake in their soy-based ingredients joint venture, Solae LLC, for $440 million to enhance its position in food ingredients.
DuPont previously owned 72 percent of the joint venture while Bunge owned the remaining 28 percent. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: