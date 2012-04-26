CHICAGO, April 26 Agricultural processor Bunge
said on Thursday its first-quarter income dropped 60
percent from a year ago due to weak fertilizer prices and
margins for ethanol.
The company, among the top sugar and ethanol producers, said
it still expected good results for the year. The fertilizer
business, pressured by falling global prices, should improve,
along with margins for ethanol, said Alberto Weisser, Bunge's
chairman and chief executive officer
Bunge reported a profit of $92 million, or 57 cents a share,
down from $232 million, or $1.49 a share, last year. Excluding
costs for a legacy environmental claim in Brazil and other
adjustments, earnings were 69 cents a share.
Revenue of $13.45 billion was up from $12.2 billion a year
earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a $1.18 per
share profit on $13.25 billion of revenue.
