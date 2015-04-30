Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 30 A fire at a Bunge Ltd oilseed plant in Hamilton, Ontario, was under control on Thursday, according to the website of a local newspaper.
The fire was in a six-storey building that houses a dryer for soybeans before they are processed into oil, the Hamilton Spectator newspaper said, citing the local fire department.
A Bunge spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by G Crosse)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.