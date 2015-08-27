RPT-UPDATE 5-Sunoco to sell 1,110 U.S. stores to 7-Eleven operator for $3.3 bln
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
SAO PAULO Aug 27 Bunge Brasil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bunge Limited, announced on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Brazilian wheat processor Moinho Pacifico.
Bunge said the deal will allow it to increase its market share for wheat flour and some prepared mixes for the bread making industry. Financial details were not disclosed. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
* Reichhold to sell manufacturing facility in France to Ashland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 France's PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said on Thursday it had begun offering a car-sharing service in Los Angeles, marking its return to the United States.